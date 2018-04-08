'Black Panther' passes 'Titanic' at the box office

"Black Panther" moved past "Titanic" on the all-time list of highest grossing films.

But "A Quiet Place" took the top spot at this weekend's box office.

"Black Panther" has now made $665.4 million domestically, which makes the Disney and Marvel Studios film starring Chadwick Boseman the third-highest grossing film in North American history. The superhero film has now officially passed "Titanic" and is only behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avatar."

That's not accounting for inflation, however. When accounting for inflation, the superhero film clocks in at No. 34 on the all-time domestic list, according to industry data site Box Office Mojo.

"Black Panther" has been a phenomenon for Disney shattering box office records and cultural barriers in Hollywood. The film has made nearly $1.3 billion globally since opening in mid-February.

As for the film that won this weekend, Paramount's "A Quiet Place" opened to a stellar $50 million in North America.

The near silent horror film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt nabbed the second biggest opening of the year and nearly tripled its budget of $17 million. The big weekend for the horror film was likely thanks to strong word of mouth and critical acclaim. The film currently holds a near perfect 97% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming in second place was Warner Bros.' "Ready Player One," which turned in a solid second weekend total of $25 million domestically. The Steven Spielberg film has so far made $391.3 million worldwide.

And rounding out the top three was the Universal comedy "Blockers." The film starring John Cena and Leslie Mann also had a good weekend in a crowded field opening to an estimated $21.4 million in the US.