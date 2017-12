(WMAR) - A two-engine plane crash left 5 passengers dead at the Bartow Airbase in Florida, two of those passengers were from Baltimore.

According to Polk County Sheriff's office, the pilot was 70-year-old John Shannon an attorney from the Florida area. The two Baltimore victims were his daughter, 26-year-old Victoria Shannon Worthington, a Baltimore teacher and her husband, 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr., a third-year law student at University of Maryland in Baltimore. They also say, along with them was the pilot's other daughter, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon, a Southern University student, and a family friend, 32-year-old Krista Clayton.

According to WFTS, Polk County Sheriff reported that the plane attempted to take off close to 7:15 A.M. Sheriff Judd said he reviewed video and, "no one should have taken off from this airport at 7:15 A.M." He went on to say the airport was saturated with fog.

The dean of University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law released a statement on the death of Peter Worthington:

"Words cannot properly express the sadness felt by the Maryland Carey Law community and everyone at the University of Maryland, Baltimore over the loss of Peter Worthington, a third year law student. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family and also to the friends and family of those who died with him in this terrible crash. He was a tremendous contributor to our community, and he will be terribly missed.”

Officials say the pilot was planning on flying to Key West, Florida for the holidays. The Baltimore couple arrived in Florida on Saturday to join the trip.