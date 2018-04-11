House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

CNN
8:21 AM, Apr 11, 2018
23 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks while flanked by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), during a news conference on Capitol Hill December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan spoke about progress in the tax reform legislation that is currently in conference committee. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Paul Ryan has told confidants he is not seeking re-election and will soon announce his decision, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN Wednesday.

He is expected to address his decision in a closed-door GOP conference meeting Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been in Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015.

 

 

Some of Ryan's close friends previously told CNN that he might leave office after the 2018 midterms. Ryan said in a January interview with CBS News that re-election was a decision he and his wife were planning to make together in late spring, and in March he denied a rumor that he wouldn't seek re-election.

The news of Ryan's retirement was first reported by Axios.

 