Austin police respond to explosion incident, might not connected to string of explosions

Rattled by a string of explosions, which has put the city on edge for the last two weeks, a possible new explosion was reported Tuesday evening near a Goodwill store, the Austin Police Department said on its Twitter account.

But after an hour of investigating, the police department said the explosion stemmed from an an incendiary device. The department said the incident was likely not connected to a previous string of explosions.

One male said to be in his 30s was transported to the hospital. Their condition is serious, but the injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Tuesday incident comes just hours after a package detonated at a FedEx package handling facility in Texas.

The package's intended destination is unknown.