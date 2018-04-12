Arizona national park microchips cacti

SAGUARO NATIONAL PARK, Az. (WMAR) - A national park in Arizona has come up with a rather unique way to protect its plant life.

Park rangers think people have been stealing cacti from Saguaro National Park for years, so they now microchip the plants, like cats and dogs.

Some people say they love the idea because they can't imagine the park without the cacti.

Park officials say they've spend $3,000 dollars to add microchips to hundreds of Saguaro cacti around the edges of the park that are the easiest for people to get to.

The microchips allow officials to see where the plants are taken from.

There are about two million cacti at the park.