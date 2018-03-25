37 dead in fire at Siberian shopping center, Russian state media reports

CNN
5:09 PM, Mar 25, 2018

At least 37 people were killed in a fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, a spokesman for the firefighting agency told Russian state media.

State news agency Tass reported that a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya -- also known as Winter Cherry -- shopping mall in central Kemerovo broke out on the top floor of a four story building and consumed an area of approximately 1,600 meters.

Twenty people were saved from the burning building, Tass reported, and about 100 others were evacuated.

The fire has been contained, the firefighting agency told Tass, and a criminal case has been opened.

