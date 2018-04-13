3-year-old pays for family dinner with fake credit card

A 3-year-old girl goes out to dinner with her family, and decides to pick up the check.

The problem? Her credit card is fake.

This is what the little girl handed a waiter at a Carabba's in Indiana - a fake pink credit card. 22-year-old Wendell Davenport decided to play along. Not only taking her card, but drawing a receipt for her, and putting her check in its own folder.

The girl's family appreciated what the waiter did, and left him an additional tip along with the toddler's signed receipt.