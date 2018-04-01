2-year-old Virginia boy dies after taking pills at grandmother's house, police say

Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County, Virginia Friday afternoon, according to WTVR-TV.

Lt. Richard Brown with Henrico Police said the two-year-old swallowed up to 12 adult-dosage pills before he was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died.

Officials said his body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine his exact cause of death.

When reporters arrived at the home Saturday, social services workers were inside investigating.

The family’s spokesperson, Ricky Johnson, said he could not provide additional information since Kejon Edwards’ death is still under investigation.

“We suffered a loss and we are just asking that you pray for this family and pray for this community,” said Johnson with the Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation. “The family is asking for privacy right now, while we try to figure this out. We’re just lost for words right now.”?

Neighbors said the victim has two siblings.

“It’s a tragedy and I’m going to miss him,” one neighbor said.

Officers said the incident remains under investigation. There has been no word if anyone will face charges in connection with Kejon’s death.