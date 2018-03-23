2-year-old stands in for his Marine brother in prom pictures

Prom season is in full swing, but the call of duty left one high school girl without a date. However she got someone to stand in for pre-prom photos - her boyfriend's 2-year-old brother!

Clay Moak Jr. took photos with his brother's girlfriend, Skylar Fontaine back on March 16th in Louisiana. Clay's brother, 19-year-old Gage Moak, is a Marine and is 1,000 miles away at training for his Military Occupational Specialty.

Since he couldn't make it to prom Fontaine came up with the idea to take prom photos with Clay, but it was the 2-year-old's grandmother who found the toddler a tuxedo and Marine costume.

Clay didn't attend the actual dance, but the photos with Skylar made him smile.

Fontaine posted the pictures on twitter last week, it's since been liked over 200,00 times, and got more than 42,000 retweets.