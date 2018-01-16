'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies Urich dies at 68

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:39AM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
"After my husband lost his battle on April 16th, 2002, I vowed that I would make it my life's mission to continue to fight for his dream and vision: a world where the word 'cancer' is simply a memory of war we have won," Menzies Urich wrote on the foundation's website.
Menzies Urich is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.