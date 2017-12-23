Woman pulled from the Potomac River after jumping off Wilson Bridge

Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

FORT WASHINGTON (AP) - FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) - A woman was pulled from the Potomac River by boaters after witnesses say she jumped from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the fire and rescue department in Prince George's County, Maryland, said the rescue occurred Saturday morning.

Brady said the woman was pulled from the water by a civilian boater while multiple rescue agencies from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia also responded.

The Wilson Bridge carries the Capital Beltway across the Potomac.

