BOYDS, Md. (WMAR) - Three people were rescued from their car after it ended up in an icy creek Monday night.

Water Rescue - W Old Baltimore Rd, car in icy water (10-Mile Creek) three occupants in car removed/rescued by Swift Water Rescue, EMS evaluated, all 3 are cold but uninjured, temp in Boyd’s is 10° but feels like 0° pic.twitter.com/kXkPVuTHBT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 2, 2018

Fire officials say the driver thought the creek was frozen and tried to drive over it. This happened on West Old Baltimore Road in the 10-mile creek.

The swift water rescue team pulled the passengers from the car which was surrounded by ice and several feet of water.

The three passengers were obviously very cold, but not hurt.