Man shot, killed outside Chillum home

WMAR Staff
3:56 PM, Dec 26, 2017

CHILLUM, Md. (WMAR) - Prince George's County Police are investigating a man that was shot outside of a Chillum home early Tuesday morning. 

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Sligo Parkway around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got to the home they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Investigations show that a man who lives on Sligo Parkway shot the man outside of his home. 

Police are still investigating and will release more details as they become available. 

