Man shot, killed outside Chillum home

CHILLUM, Md. (WMAR) - Prince George's County Police are investigating a man that was shot outside of a Chillum home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Sligo Parkway around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got to the home they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigations show that a man who lives on Sligo Parkway shot the man outside of his home.

Police are still investigating and will release more details as they become available.