Fire tears through Laurel townhouse

LAUREL, Md. (WMAR) - Several people are forced out into the cold after a fire tears through their townhouse in Laurel.

It happened Wednesday morning on Carissa Lane, not far from Laurel High School.

Prince George's County fire officials say flames were coming from the basement, and extended up to the first floor. The first floor is now unstable, so the family can't go back inside.

Fortunately everyone inside made it out safely. No word yet on what sparked the fire.