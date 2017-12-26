Drug dealers arrested after woman overdoses at Days Inn

EASTON, Md. (WMAR) - Two people were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman overdosed on the drugs they gave her.

Police responded to a call where a woman overdosed at a Days Inn back in May of 2017. Officers found Christine Jackson, 39, dead in the motel. An autopsy was performed and it was found that Jackson had overdosed on a mixed drug combination of methadone and hydroxyzine.

Officers learned that Steven Buchanan and Tammy Lawson had given the drugs to Jackson. On Tuesday they were arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Distribution of Methadone and Reckless Endangerment.

Both were transported to the Talbot County Detention Center.