12 people injured in crash on US-15 in Frederick

(WMAR) - 12 people were sent to the hospital after icy roads potentially caused a multiple car crash in Frederick Wednesday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, a Chevy Silverado lost control while driving on US-15, by Briggs Ford Road, and slid sideways across the median and into northbound traffic. The Chevy was hit on the passenger side by a Ford passenger van.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy, as well as all 10 people inside of the Ford passenger van, were taken to the hospital. One person in the passenger van had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the crash.