Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood this month, which is National Volunteer Month.

Red Cross officials say giving blood is an easy way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.

Below is a list of upcoming blood drives around the state:

Anne Arundel

Arnold

4/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Y of Central MD - Annapolis, 1209 Ritchie Hwy.

Baltimore

4/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., BWI Airport, BWI Airport

Edgewater

4/24/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edgewater Library, 25 Stepneys Lane

Glen Burnie

4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/17/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/18/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 301 Hospital Drive

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/24/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/25/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 1007

Baltimore

4/16/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/17/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/18/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/19/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Training Academy, 6720 Pulaski Hwy

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Set the Captives Free Outreach Center, 7111 Windsor Boulevard

4/23/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/24/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/25/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/26/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Maryland Baltimore County University Center, 1000 Hilltop Circle

4/30/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., White Marsh Blood Donation Center, 8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite 118

4/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road

4/30/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., University of Maryland Baltimore County University Center, 1000 Hilltop Circle

Dundalk

4/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., CCBC Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road

Jacksonville

4/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Davis /Rozema, 3400 Hillendale Heights RD

4/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Davis /Rozema, 3400 Hillendale Heights RD

Lutherville

4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/25/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timonium Blood Donation Center, 2405 York Road, Suite 300

Owings Mills

4/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevenson University- Rockland Center, 10949 Boulevard Circle

4/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane

Timonium

4/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dulaney High School, 255 Padonia Road

Towson

4/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive

Baltimore City

Baltimore

4/16/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Loyola University, 4501 North Charles Street

4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/17/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvert School, 4300 N Charles Street

4/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Student Atrium, 2901 Liberty Hgts Ave

4/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/19/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Personal Genome Diagnostics, 2809 Boston Street, Suite 503

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Keswick Multi-Care Center, 700 W. 40th Street

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/23/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Under Armour - Headquarters, 1020 Hull Street

4/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/25/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 4940 Eastern Avenue

4/25/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., AED at Johns Hopkins University, 3400 North Charles Street

4/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Mt Hope Donor Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive

Calvert

Huntingtown

4/21/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Huntingtown United Methodist Church, 4020 Hunting Creek Rd

North Beach

4/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Anthony's, 8816 Chesapeake Ave

Carroll

Eldersburg

4/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eldersburg Library, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive

Westminster

4/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 467, 519 Poole Road

4/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carroll Community College A Building, 1601 Washington Road

4/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carroll Community College A Building, 1601 Washington Road

4/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Masons Door to Virtue #46, 46 Monroe Street

4/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ascension Episcopal Church Westminster, 23 North Court Street

Charles

Indian Head

4/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Indian Head Moose Lodge 1712, 11 Town Street

Laplata

4/23/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Rd

Frederick

Frederick

4/16/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/17/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/18/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/23/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/24/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/25/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

4/30/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Frederick Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 120

Mount Airy

4/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carroll County Public Library Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave.

Thurmont

4/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Our Lady Of Mt Carmel Church, 103 N Church St.

Harford

Aberdeen

4/27/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise RD

4/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise RD

Bel Air

4/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake DR

4/25/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Rd

4/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake DR

Darlington

4/20/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Harford Christian School, 1736 Whiteford RD

4/27/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, 2600 Castelton RD

Fallston

4/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St. Mark Catholic Church, 2407 Laurel Brook RD

Havre de Grace

4/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Havre de Grace High School Gym Auditorium Bldg., 700 Congress Ave

Howard

Columbia

4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lincoln College of Technology, 9325 Snowden River Parkway

4/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/19/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/25/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/26/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400

Elkridge

4/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Exit Results Realty, 6020 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite M

Ellicott City

4/24/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Manor Woods Elementary School, 11575 Frederick Road

4/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Charles E. Miller Branch Library, 9421 Frederick Road

Queen Annes

Stevensville

4/22/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 931 Love Point Rd.