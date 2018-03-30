Stop the Bleed, save a life

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Moments after being shot or hurt can be crucial. It can take a matter of minutes for someone to bleed to death from a wound. So, doctors want people to know how to Stop the Bleed.

"Regular people, non-medical people, can help save lives," said Dr. Tom Scalea, physician-in-Chief at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Leaders from the University of Maryland Medical Center and UM Baltimore campus held a Stop the Bleed training course Friday at Shock Trauma.

According to health officials, massive bleeding from an injury can cause death within 5-10 minutes, if the bleeding is not stopped and medical response is delayed.

The training course teaches individuals proper bleeding control techniques, like how to use dressings and tourniquets.

"People may say 'Oh, I couldn't do that,' but you can," Scalea said. "This is a skill you can learn and you can actually save somebody's life."

To register for a free Stop the Bleed training course, click here. Trained medical professionals from centers across Maryland, including Shock Trauma, will provide hands-on instructions and visual presentations.