Maryland Healthcare for All! Coalition announces Prescription Drug Affordability Initiative

The Maryland Healthcare for All! Coalition announced its Prescription Drug Affordability Initiative Tuesday.

The goal is to make all high-cost drugs including name and specialty drugs more affordable for Maryland residents.

The initiative includes proposed legislation that would create a drug cost review commission for high-cost drugs and eliminate pharmacy benefit manager gag rules to allow pharmacists to notify customers of cheaper drug options.

"We have people in nursing homes and assisted living and so forth that can't afford it. We have a responsibility in the state of Maryland and the country to take care of our people,” said state delegate Cheryl Glenn.

In 2016 drug prices increased nearly 9%, and since 2013, they have grown an average of 10% a year.