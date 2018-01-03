American Red Cross in critical need of blood donations

With the start of the new year, the American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood.

The organization is in critical need of O Negative blood, which is consider a universal donor, and B Negative blood, because it is so rare.

If you want to be a donor, you have to be at least 17 years old in Maryland and weigh at least 110lbs.

The process for general donations takes about 8 to 10 minutes and can save a life.

For a list of blood donation centers in Maryland, click here.

