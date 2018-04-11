Day in the Life: GBMC Domestic Violence Program

The GBMC Domestic Violence program provides medical and advocacy services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Colleen Moore is the coordinator of the program, which works closely with the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) program.

Domestic violence affects men, women, and children of all ages and from all social backgrounds. Each patient has the opportunity to meet with a Domestic Violence Program counselor for additional resources like legal services, education programs, and area shelters. The program also offers safety planning, danger assessments, emotional support, and domestic violence and sexual assault education.

PHOTOS: GBMC Domestic Violence Program

The Domestic Violence Program has counselors and forensic nurses available round the clock, and anyone admitted to GBMC who has been a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault can take advantage of the program services.

Ms. Moore feels that victims are becoming more empowered to speak up for themselves and take advantage of the resources the GBMC Domestic Violence Program provides. “It’s a great step forward, and we want to be there to assist them.”

