Facebook gives users option to download data

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified that the social media site does not sell members personal information but does allow advertisers to have access to contact information through Facebook's ad targeting.

And as seen with the Cambridge Analytic privacy leak, there may be loopholes.

“What I think people are rightfully very upset about is that an app developer that people had share data with sold it to someone else. And frankly, we didn't do enough to prevent that or understand it soon enough” Zuckerberg said during testimony on Thursday.

To find out which companies have your information, open your Facebook account, click the arrow in the right-hand corner, select settings and the "download a copy of your Facebook data" link is under General Account Settings.

While new legislation could be coming to the U.S., Europe’s regulations take effect in May.

"They're going to require companies to provide you with this awareness and understanding of what they're collecting, why they're collecting, but more importantly, giving you the capability, you and me as a consumers, the ability to opt out at anytime," said Thomas Byrd, program coordinator for Cyber Forensics at Stevenson University.

Until that happens here, use caution when posting, or just be aware that companies make money off of you and your interests.