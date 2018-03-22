Schools running out of make-up days, some taking back vacation

(WMAR) - Snow days are great for kids until they realize it's going to cost them a vacation day later in the year.

School districts in the area are now trying to figure out how to make up all of the days they've used because of bad weather. Officials say spring breaks are being impacted by this season's bad weather and many students will be going to school until mid-June.

Here's a look at the adjusted schedules, but most of these plans don't take into account Wednesday's snow day:

Back on March 14, Baltimore City Schools said students would have to go to school on Monday, April 2, the day after Easter, to make up a snow day, but we don't know how they'll make up for Wednesday's closure. On Tuesday, the State Board of Education denied them a waiver to go one less school day than the required 180 days.

Howard County Schools have revised their schedule, students will be going to school on April 4, 5, and 6. They will also have a full day on June 12, and there will be half days on May 18 and June 15. Because of Thursday's closure in Harford County, schools will now be open on March 28. All but one of the built in school days have been used, and the last day of school is still June 14.

Anne Arundel County says they've used all of their built in days, but if they use another one they will seek a waiver from the state to open the Monday after Easter, April 2.

ABC2 News has reached out to Carroll and Baltimore counties to see how they plan to make up the snow days.