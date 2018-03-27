Queen Anne's County increasing security at schools

(WMAR) - Another school in the area announced they are increasing security following a shooting at a Maryland high school last week.

Sheriff Hofmann in Queen Anne's County says he has initiated increased law enforcement at all high and middle schools. The increased staff is in addition to the other proactive measures taken by the sheriff's office.

“School Safety is our number one priority as we stay alert to all information received, as well as communicate with all law enforcement across the nation to prevent any school-related incidents,” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.

The sheriff's office will also be working with other law enforcement agencies in the area. If you see something suspicious report it immediately by calling the sheriff's tips line at 410-758-6666 or emailing sheriff-info@qac.org.