Maryland House panel passes school safety measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland House panel has passed a measure to improve school safety.

The bill approved Saturday by the House Ways and Means Committee would require public high schools to establish plans for the upcoming school year to have either school resource officers or adequate law enforcement coverage.

Other schools, such as middle and elementary schools, would need to have the plans in place for the school year that begins in 2019.

The committee also amended a Senate bill to include an additional $10 million a year to help pay for the added school security in future years.

The bill now goes to the House floor.

Saturday's House session was convened as the General Assembly prepares to end its 90-day legislative session Monday at midnight.

