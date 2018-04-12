Choosing the right preschool for your child

(WMAR) - The transition from your arms, to that of caregiver at a preschool can be tough.

You're leaving your pride and joy, with someone else, so you need to do your homework.

"One of the things that's important is to find out about the training for the staff and is it ongoing training. What kind of training is provided."

Mia Redrick, the Mom Strategist says that's one of the most important questions. Ongoing training for teachers and staff is often overlooked in the selection process.

"A lot of the times we hear about these issues in the news with child care facilities, often my questions is, what kind of training was provided."

Redrick says you should also know what kind of environment you want for your child.

"If you're looking for a preschool that has more playtime, then you need to be really clear about that, or if you're looking for a place that's more academically inclined to start teaching your kids to A, B, C's right away you need to note that in your search and narrow down your search."

With hundreds of facilities to choose from, Redrick says a good place to start is Baltimore's Child Magazine. The publication is filled with all kinds of information and resources.

Maybe even better than that, Redrick says word of mouth speaks volumes.

"Referrals are a really terrific way to find out whether or not the school is for you. Talk to your friend circle, other parents that referred you to a school. Parents know what works. They know what staff works they know if there have been a lot of complaints. they know the places to stay away from.