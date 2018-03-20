Gunman dead, 2 students injured in Maryland school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - A gunman is dead and two other students are injured following a Maryland high school shooting Tuesday morning.
Deputies identified the shooter as 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, a student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
During a press conference, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that Rollins walked into Great Mills High School with a gun. Around 7:55 a.m., a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy were shot in Hallway F.
Deputies say the School Resource Officer, Deputy Blaine Gaskill, was alerted, pursued Rollins, and fired a shot in his direction. Almost immediately the student shot back, but Deputy Gaskill was not hit. It is still under investigation whether the officer's shot was what killed the gunman.
The SRO, who Governor Hogan says was a former SWAT member, is being hailed a hero.
Deputies say Rollins and the girl who was shot had a relationship in the past. The girl is in the ICU with life-threatening injuries and the 14-year-old boy is reportedly stable.
At 10:41 a.m. Rollins died despite life-saving efforts.
Special Agents with the ATF Baltimore as well as the FBI Baltimore are also at the high school. The FBI tweeted that if anyone has information regarding the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).