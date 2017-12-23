Three teens charged with arson after shed catches fire behind youth home

FAULKNER, Md. (WMAR) - Deputy State Fire Marshalls have charged three teenagers with arson after a two-month investigation in Charles County.

The fire started in a shed behind the Southern Maryland Youth Home on October 29, 2017. An investigation revealed that a flammable liquid was poured onto the countertops within the shed and caught fire.

An estimated $5,000 of damage was done to the shed.

Fire marshals were able to charge three juveniles with maliciously igniting the fire. On Friday they arrested a 14 and 15-year-old and charged them with Arson in the 2nd Degree and released them back to the custody of the Southern Maryland Youth Home.

The third teen, a 17-year-old, was charged with Malicious Burning and later released to a Baltimore City Department of Social Services worker.