Silver Spring man arrested on child porn charges

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he possessed and was distributing child pornography.

Sean Renfrew Kelley is charged with three counts of distribution of imagery of a minor engaged in sexual conduct, and seven counts of possession of imagery of an individual under the age of 16 engaged in sexual conduct.

Police began investigating Kelley back in July of 2017. During the investigation, police were able to find child porn connected to Kelley's IP address.

Kelley was arrested on Friday morning at his Silver Spring home. A picture of Kelley is unavailable at this time.