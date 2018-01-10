Police: Men steal cash register at gunpoint from Salisbury store

SALISBURY, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police are searching for two men that stole a cash register from a Salisbury convenience store.

Police say the two men walked into the Chicken Man convenience store on Snow Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

The store clerk says after the men walked in, one took out a shotgun and the other man approached the counter. He then knocked merchandise to the floor and took the cash register. Both ran away towards Lincoln Ave.

The clerk was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the man with the shotgun was described as a light-skinned black male with a beard or goatee, who was wearing black clothing, black gloves and brown or tan boots. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male who wore, dark pants, a black coat, gray face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and gray shoes/boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. The investigation is ongoing.