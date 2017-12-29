Man killed in hit-and-run, police looking for Mercedes that possibly hit him

WMAR Staff
2:59 PM, Dec 29, 2017
3 hours ago

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police are looking for a Mercedes that possibly hit and killed a man on Friday morning. 

Troopers say they got a call about someone that was hit around 3:15 a.m. on eastbound I-68, just before the Friendsville exit. They found out the man was standing outside of a disabled tractor-trailer when he was hit. 

The man, Christopher Valencia, 32, was declared dead at the scene. Investigations say the car that hit him is possibly a black 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van.

The car should be missing its passenger side mirror and have damage to its right side headlight. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-1101.

 

