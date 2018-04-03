Woman nicknamed 'hamburglar' sentenced in McDonald's theft

A woman is caught on camera squeezing through a McDonald's drive-thru window, then stealing food, a drink, and money. Now 27-year-old Jessica Marie Cross will spend three months in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

She stole from a McDonald's in Columbia. It happened back in November of 2017.

The restaurant was closed, but the drive-thru window had been left unlocked. Surveillance video shows Cross reaching in to pour herself a drink, then actually climbing through the window.

On top of taking the drink and some food, Cross also stole $1,400 in cash.

Howard County police dubbed Cross the real life 'hamburglar'.

Cross was also sentenced to more than three years of probation, during that time she has to complete treatment for mental health, drug and alcohol addiction.