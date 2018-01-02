Suspect wanted in Columbia bank robbery

COLUMBIA, Md. - Police in Howard County is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Columbia bank robbery.

Investigators say just after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday a suspect entered the PNC Bank located inside Giant on Cradlerock Way. The suspect then approached a teller, implied they were armed and demanded cash. According to police, the clerk complied and the suspect then fled. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.