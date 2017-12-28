Suspect turns himself in after deadly double stabbing in Columbia

Fair
Damien Gary Clark, 41 Photo by: Howard County Police Department
COLUMBIA, Md. (WMAR) - The suspect in a deadly Christmas Day double stabbing has turned himself in.
Damien Gary Clark, 41, was charged with second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Police say two people were stabbed outside of a convenience store on Christmas, and one died as a result. They say the three were involved in a fight before two of them were stabbed.
Clark is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.