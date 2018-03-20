(WMAR) - A substitute teacher who frequently taught in Howard County is facing charges of inappropriately touching a student in Montgomery County.

Steven Katz has been a substitute teacher in Howard County for the last two years, teaching at more than 40 schools. He's now facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Montgomery County where he also worked.

Katz turned himself in this weekend after an 11-year-old at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring accused him of inappropriately touching him.

RELATED: Police: Substitute teacher faces several charges

The interim superintendent of Howard County Schools, Dr. Michael Martirano, says background checks are done on all school employees but they aren't perfect, and no one had ever complained about Katz.

"This is not a circle the wagon mentality," said Dr. Martirano. "We open this up and we want to let individuals know that we want to know. So right now, if there's more information out there, please let us know."

Katz is due in court next month; meanwhile, Dr. Martirano says he is considering changes to the way background checks are done.