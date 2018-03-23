Man involved in October 2017 Walmart shooting has been sentenced

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WMAR) - The 20 year old Ellicott City man that was involved in the October 2017 Walmart shooting has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Howard County Circuit Judge Timothy J. McCrone sentenced De’Andre Edward Eason to 25 years in prison, suspending all but 10 years for the attempted second-degree murder of Matthew Spencer. Eason was also sentenced to a concurrent sentence of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge, five of which are without the possibility of parole. Upon his release, he will serve five years of supervised probation.

Spencer was indicted on seven counts of reckless endangerment and one count of prohibited discharge of a gun. His trial is scheduled for July 10.