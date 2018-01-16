Man dies months after assault over parking spot, suspect indicted

(WMAR) - A 63-year-old man from Severn is being indicted after assaulting another man over a parking spot. The man died from his injuries last week.

Howard County Police say Byron Darnell Powers and Brian Keith Gordon were arguing over a parking spot at Gordon and Powers located in the 11000 block of Guilford Road on July 15, 2017. The men both worked at the business and were reportedly fighting over where their trucks were parked.

During the argument, Powers hit Gordon, and Gordon fell to the ground and hit his head. Gordon was taken to a long-term care facility where he died from his injuries last week.

Powers has charged with involuntary manslaughter and has been released on a $20,000 bond.