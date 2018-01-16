Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:39AM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York
Man dies months after assault over parking spot, suspect indicted
WMAR Staff
12:05 PM, Jan 16, 2018
(WMAR) - A 63-year-old man from Severn is being indicted after assaulting another man over a parking spot. The man died from his injuries last week.
Howard County Police say Byron Darnell Powers and Brian Keith Gordon were arguing over a parking spot at Gordon and Powers located in the 11000 block of Guilford Road on July 15, 2017. The men both worked at the business and were reportedly fighting over where their trucks were parked.
During the argument, Powers hit Gordon, and Gordon fell to the ground and hit his head. Gordon was taken to a long-term care facility where he died from his injuries last week.
Powers has charged with involuntary manslaughter and has been released on a $20,000 bond.