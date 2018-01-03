Jessup drug dealer arrested for selling heroin, crack cocaine

JESSUP, Md. (WMAR) - Howard County Police arrested a man for selling heroin and crack cocaine.

23-year-old Diyquane Thompson was charged with multiple counts of drug possession, drug distribution, and firearms charges after detectives searched his home last week.

During the search, officers found more than 100 capsules of suspected heroin, 14 vials of suspected crack cocaine, drug packaging materials for street sale, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, a second magazine of ammunition, three cell phones, and cash.

Thompson is being held without being at the Howard County Detention Center.