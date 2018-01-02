Howard County Police looking for bank robbery suspect



Howard County Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a bank.

Police were called for a robbery Saturday at 1:16 p.m. at the PNC Bank in the Giant store in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia.

Investigators say the suspect approached the teller, implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash. The teller complied and the suspect left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

