FBI looking for armed and dangerous Columbia bank robber

COLUMBIA, Md. (WMAR) - The FBI is looking for a man that is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say a man robbed the Bank of America in the 7100 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. The man was reportedly alone, went up to a teller, and presented a demand note announcing a robbery.

The teller gave the man money and he ran away.

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the suspect. Persons with information regarding this investigation are asked to call the FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force at (410) 265-8080. Callers can remain anonymous.