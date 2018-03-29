Columbia man was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

COLUMBIA, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police Computer Crimes investigators have arrested and charged Isak Dorot, of Columbia, Md., with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Dorot, 68, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

In December 2017, an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was conducting an online investigation that involved the distribution and possession of child pornography when he ended up downloading child pornography. This evidence was distributed from a specific Internet address and after further investigating their findings, the detectives were led to Dorot’s home.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for his residence and served that warrant early Wednesday morning at around 4:15 a.m. A preliminary forensic review of Dorot’s electronic devices showed multiple images and/or video files of child pornography.

Dorot was transported to the Howard County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.