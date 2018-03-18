13 drivers arrested for DUI charges on St. Patrick's Day in Howard Co

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -

13 drivers were arrested for DUIs Saturday, on St. Patrick’s Day, in Howard County. Police say they had additional officers on duty Saturday looking for signs of impaired drivers. The extra officers were paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Police released the names, ages and places of residence for the drivers:

Samuel Sylvester Sloan, 31, of Baltimore

Spencer Ly, 24, of Sykesville

Jamila Ayodele Duke-Smith, 21, of Baltimore

Nicholas Bijan Darvish, 23, of Clarksville

Alex Keith Simmons, 44, of Columbia

Cody Veratanon, 25, of Severn

Elihuber Reyes Vazquez, 27, of Elkridge

Avi Chaim Benus, 42, of Pikesville

Darren Heer Klinefelter, 23, of Columbia

Ryan David Harper, 30, of Clarksville

Julio Cesar Madrigal Rodas, 30, of Laurel

Yampier Santana Gonzalez, 42, of Elkridge

Chantel Latisha Johnson, 24, of Frederick

Howard County Police also sent out the following reminder: