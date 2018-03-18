13 drivers arrested for DUI charges on St. Patrick's Day in Howard Co

WMAR Staff
3:41 PM, Mar 18, 2018

Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night

Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -

13 drivers were arrested for DUIs Saturday, on St. Patrick’s Day, in Howard County. Police say they had additional officers on duty Saturday looking for signs of impaired drivers. The extra officers were paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Police released the names, ages and places of residence for the drivers:

Samuel Sylvester Sloan, 31, of Baltimore

Spencer Ly, 24, of Sykesville

Jamila Ayodele Duke-Smith, 21, of Baltimore

Nicholas Bijan Darvish, 23, of Clarksville

Alex Keith Simmons, 44, of Columbia

Cody Veratanon, 25, of Severn

Elihuber Reyes Vazquez, 27, of Elkridge

Avi Chaim Benus, 42, of Pikesville

Darren Heer Klinefelter, 23, of Columbia

Ryan David Harper, 30, of Clarksville

Julio Cesar Madrigal Rodas, 30, of Laurel

Yampier Santana Gonzalez, 42, of Elkridge

Chantel Latisha Johnson, 24, of Frederick

Howard County Police also sent out the following reminder:

Police remind residents to always designate a sober driver or refrain from drinking alcohol if they will be driving. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver on the road should call 911. The department will continue to conduct DUI enforcement details throughout the year to help move Maryland Toward Zero Deaths. More information on the state-wide initiative can be found at www.towardzerodeathsmd.com.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top