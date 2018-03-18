13 drivers arrested for DUI charges on St. Patrick's Day in Howard Co
WMAR Staff
3:41 PM, Mar 18, 2018
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -
13 drivers were arrested for DUIs Saturday, on St. Patrick’s Day, in Howard County. Police say they had additional officers on duty Saturday looking for signs of impaired drivers. The extra officers were paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
Police released the names, ages and places of residence for the drivers:
Samuel Sylvester Sloan, 31, of Baltimore
Spencer Ly, 24, of Sykesville
Jamila Ayodele Duke-Smith, 21, of Baltimore
Nicholas Bijan Darvish, 23, of Clarksville
Alex Keith Simmons, 44, of Columbia
Cody Veratanon, 25, of Severn
Elihuber Reyes Vazquez, 27, of Elkridge
Avi Chaim Benus, 42, of Pikesville
Darren Heer Klinefelter, 23, of Columbia
Ryan David Harper, 30, of Clarksville
Julio Cesar Madrigal Rodas, 30, of Laurel
Yampier Santana Gonzalez, 42, of Elkridge
Chantel Latisha Johnson, 24, of Frederick
Howard County Police also sent out the following reminder:
Police remind residents to always designate a sober driver or refrain from drinking alcohol if they will be driving. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver on the road should call 911. The department will continue to conduct DUI enforcement details throughout the year to help move Maryland Toward Zero Deaths. More information on the state-wide initiative can be found at www.towardzerodeathsmd.com.