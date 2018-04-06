11 'would-be johns' arrested in prostitution operation

(WMAR) - 11 men were arrested during an undercover operation run by Howard County detectives in an effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking.

As part of the operation, detectives placed fake ads on the website Backpage, a site known to be used for prostitution. Men who called the number on the ad spoke with an undercover female detective who gave them a meeting location.

When the men arrived and offered money for sex, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The following men were arrested and charged:

Nebiyu Kebede Elias, 22, of Baltimore

Donald Christopher Fletcher, 47, of Pasadena

David Brian Goldberg, 33, of Baltimore

D’Andre Jamal Harrison, 29, of Suitland

David Brian Keller, 26, of Edgewater

Linwood Curtis Nicolas, 43, of Gwynn Oak

Darren Saunders, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sterling Simmons, 38, of Middle River

Jamie Umanzor, 35, of Beltsville

Jacob Daniel Wilcher, 27, of Bowie

Bryan Allan Wright, 24, of Annapolis

Howard County police are aiming to make the area an unappealing place for traffickers and johns by doing undercover operations such as this and posting ads on Backpage reminding them of the dangers and penalties of engaging in this type of activity.

If you are a victim, HCPD can offer housing, treatment and other help. If you suspect Human Trafficking or you or someone you know is a victim, call 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective. You can also call the tip line at 410-290-3784 or email them at hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.