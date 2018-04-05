Heroin dealer sentenced to 14+ years in prison

(WMAR) - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison with a five year supervised release for drug trafficking-related charges.

Stanley Eugene Green Jr. was charged with Distribution of Heroin and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. According to his plea agreement, between February 2015 and April 2017, Green distributed, conspired to distribute, and possessed with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He was dealing the drugs in the Montgomery County area as well as elsewhere.

Police began investigating Green in August of 2016 and in January of 2017 a victim who bought heroin from Green had an overdose.

As part of his plea agreement, Green will be required to forfeit the firearms, ammunition, and $37,592 seized during the search of his residence.