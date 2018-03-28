Two volunteer firefighters sentenced in assault of fellow member

FALLSTON, Md (WMAR) - Two volunteer firefighters accused of assaulting a fellow firefighter have been sentenced.

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company members Andrew Burkins, 21, and John Hefner, 20, entered Alford pleas Tuesday, in a Harford County Court. The plea allows the defendants to avoid admitting guilt, while acknowledging enough evidence exists to convict them.

The judge sentenced each to one year supervised probation and 16 hours community service. Additionally, both men were ordered to complete a training course, through the Harford County Health Department and to have no contact with the victim or his family.

Last November, a 17-year-old male member accused the men of abuse at the firehouse that summer.

Charges against two others involved in the case were placed on the inactive docket.