Tow truck set on fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. -

A towing truck was set on fire in Edgewood early Sunday morning.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident that occurred just before 5:30 a.m. where the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck was parked at Beckon Drive and Agate Drive in Harford County. The truck is owned by Timeout Towson & Recovery LLC and estimated loss at $20,000 along with the contents at $2,000.

An Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company crew responded and was able to put out the fire in five minutes.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s office in Bel Air at 410-836-4844.