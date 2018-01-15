Teen stable after stabbing in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. - On Sunday just before 9 a.m. officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the unit block of Liberty Street for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene officers found a 19-year-old suffering from a single stab womb to his back. The victim was then flown to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition.

A further investigation into this incident revealed the stabbing actually took place in the 100 block of Allendale Avenue. Other than that police have not provided any other details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.