Sheriff: Man arrested for murdering girlfriend, leaving body at Susquehanna State Park

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WMAR) - UPDATE: Lauren Walls' cause of death has been determined to be asphyxiation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office arrested an Aberdeen man after they say he murdered his girlfriend and left her body in Susquehanna State Park.

Deputies said they found a body in a parking lot in the 700 block of Stafford Road around 7:40 Thursday morning. The woman was identified as Lauren Michelle Walls, 34.

An initial investigation showed that Walls was in a relationship with Brandon Allen Wovas, 25. At some point on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, deputies say Wovas killed Walls, left her body in the parking lot, and left the scene.

Once Wovas was identified as a suspect, deputies arrested him and charged him with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and other related charges.

Wovas was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to see how Walls died.