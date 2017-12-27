Robber linked to two Harford County store robberies in the same day

JOPPA, Md. (WMAR) -

Harford County deputies are looking for a man investigators say robbed two stores on the same day last week.

The 7-Eleven on Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill was robbed a little before 3 a.m. on December 21, 2017. According to the clerk, a man demanded cash and left with it.

Later that morning, deputies were sent to the Redner’s Warehouse Market located in Joppa Farm Road for an attempted robbery.

Deputies think it’s the same man who committed both crimes.

He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie and green blanket covering their face.

No one was injured.

Anyone who can help in this case should call Detective Horner with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (443) 409-3529.

A $2,000 cash reward is available for anyone who can help in the case.