Police identify those involved in deadly Havre De Grace crash

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:39AM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
The crash happened on Monday after a Maryland state trooper from the North East Barrack tried to pull over a blue 2005 Subaru Outback, reported stolen out of Baltimore City, on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton. Troopers say the driver of the Subaru refused to stop, made a u-turn and speed westbound on Route 40. As the driver approached westbound Route 40, east of Mechanic Valley Road, the trooper broke away from the pursuit.
According to police, Terrance Gibson, 42, died at Harford Memorial Hospital. Gibson was the driver of the 2005 Subaru Outback that was reported stolen by Baltimore Police.
Gibson's front seat passenger has been identified as Melissa Ann Williams, 30. Williams was transported to Christiana Hospital by ambulance and received treatment for injuries she sustained in the crash.
The two back passengers were identified as Joseph Taylor and Nicole Lashawn King. Both were also transported to the hospital with injuries.